Vincent Anthony Viozzi Sells 1,403 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 1,403 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $21,774.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,191 shares in the company, valued at $111,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 2,140 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $33,234.20.

Shares of DGICA opened at $15.44 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $499.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the second quarter valued at $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 191.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DGICA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

