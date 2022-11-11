Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SEAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of SEAT opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.41 million. Analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after purchasing an additional 705,194 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

