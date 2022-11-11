Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Vontier by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,696,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,867,000 after acquiring an additional 624,595 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vontier by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,613,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,746,000 after acquiring an additional 406,154 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after acquiring an additional 505,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on VNT. Barclays decreased their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

