W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $976,053,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.44.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.36.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

