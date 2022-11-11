Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Down 34.5% in October

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the October 15th total of 60,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WALD. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast during the third quarter valued at $50,000,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 160.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,092,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $5,597,000. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 865.6% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 619,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 555,292 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast in the second quarter worth about $5,257,000.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WALD shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Waldencast in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Waldencast in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Waldencast Price Performance

Waldencast Company Profile

Shares of WALD opened at $9.79 on Friday. Waldencast has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

(Get Rating)

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.