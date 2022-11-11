Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $50.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on W. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.69.
Wayfair Trading Up 28.0 %
Shares of NYSE W opened at $36.80 on Monday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wayfair by 24.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 186.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
