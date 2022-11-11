Wayne Swan Buys 1,011,834 Shares of Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX) Stock

Diatreme Resources Limited (ASX:DRX – Get Rating) insider Wayne Swan purchased 1,011,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,355.02 ($19,711.05).

Diatreme Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.40.

About Diatreme Resources

(Get Rating)

Diatreme Resources Limited engages in the exploration of heavy mineral sands, copper, gold, and base metals in Australia. The company's flagship property is the Galalar Silica Sand project located in North Queensland. Diatreme Resources Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Coorparoo, Australia.

