Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($8.81) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.73). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.45) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of SAGE opened at $35.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.40. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,977,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,060,000 after purchasing an additional 345,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,088,000 after acquiring an additional 46,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,934,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,613,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,412,000 after acquiring an additional 52,028 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 185.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,259,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,675,000 after acquiring an additional 818,300 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

