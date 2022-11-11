Wells Fargo & Company Trims BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Target Price to $31.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRP Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26. BRP Group has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

BRP Group ( NASDAQ:BRP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $232.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Lowry Baldwin purchased 172,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in BRP Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 50.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after acquiring an additional 114,083 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 246.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 202.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

