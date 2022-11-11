Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after acquiring an additional 766,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554,309 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,798,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,326,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,695,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,537,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 34,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.88.

Welltower Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $70.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.97. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

