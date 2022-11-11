Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.04

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 42212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.41.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Further Reading

