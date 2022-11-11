Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stake Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 677.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $149.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $124.43 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.95.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.76 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

