William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.92) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($8.85). The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.68) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.31) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,868 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,419,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.