William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stevanato Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Stevanato Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STVN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €15.00 ($15.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.35) and a 1 year high of €24.60 ($24.60).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 260.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 146,044 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 44.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 105,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 166.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

