William Blair Weighs in on Neuronetics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.66). The consensus estimate for Neuronetics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuronetics

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 338.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 490,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 378,588 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $833,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the first quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 54.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 339,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 119,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

