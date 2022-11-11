William John Kelly Sells 6,624 Shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $25,237.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 325,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 18th, William John Kelly sold 6,624 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $22,852.80.

On Wednesday, September 21st, William John Kelly sold 984 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.89, for a total value of $3,827.76.

On Monday, August 29th, William John Kelly sold 1,367 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $5,235.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, William John Kelly sold 1,026 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $4,237.38.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, William John Kelly sold 508 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $2,011.68.

RBOT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.88. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

About Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

