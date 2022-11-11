XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.82

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $7.39. XPeng shares last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 246,317 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XPEV. Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.01.

XPeng Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in XPeng in the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in XPeng by 27.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in XPeng by 49.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

