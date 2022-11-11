Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,868 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Barnes Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $304,236.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $618,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Barnes Group news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 27,500 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.27 per share, with a total value of $997,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,033.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Julie K. Streich purchased 8,100 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.56 per share, with a total value of $304,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 75,196 shares of company stock worth $2,806,467. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barnes Group Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE B opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $314.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.93 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.