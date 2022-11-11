Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $942.10 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.