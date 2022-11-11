Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,426 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,388,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.7% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 84,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.62. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.