Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,051 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after purchasing an additional 315,772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $153.31 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

