Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,061 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,625,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,816,000 after purchasing an additional 19,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,337,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,509,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,250,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,404,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after purchasing an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $148.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

RGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.20.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

