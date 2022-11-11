Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 1,149 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $145.87 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $152.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

