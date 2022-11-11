Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 3,949 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 93,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $895.61 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.22%.

HE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

