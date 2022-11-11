Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

EZU opened at $38.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.