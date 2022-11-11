Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Univar Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 18.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNVR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

UNVR stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

