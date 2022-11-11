Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 4,861 iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $85.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.84. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

