Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 132.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EHC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Trading Up 4.4 %

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Shares of EHC opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.