Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $383,000 Stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Premier were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Premier by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 23,236.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $31.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.35. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.88.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

