Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

MSGS stock opened at $150.10 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $196.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.43. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

