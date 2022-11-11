Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Spire were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 274,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spire by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SR opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

A number of research firms have commented on SR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

