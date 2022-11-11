Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $370,000 in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius in the second quarter worth about $3,524,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 21.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 634,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $89.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELH. Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Further Reading

