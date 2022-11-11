Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $375,000 in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 169.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 178.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,310,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,350 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 231.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,409 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Stock Up 8.3 %

Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $857.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.