Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $412,000 in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after acquiring an additional 838,752 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after acquiring an additional 603,411 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 61.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after acquiring an additional 484,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at about $5,404,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

LPRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Open Lending from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $907.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.68 and a quick ratio of 18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $31.60.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

