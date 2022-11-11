Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Novartis were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 41.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $188.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

