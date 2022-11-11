Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $364,000 Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLD. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 73.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 205,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 51.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 46,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.00, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.39. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $33.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COLD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.38.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

