Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $381,000 Investment in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

MGRC opened at $99.20 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $71.17 and a 52 week high of $99.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

