Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $386,000 Investment in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $378,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,834,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,744,596.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $375.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -466.67%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.
