Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 221 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 263,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 128,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after buying an additional 32,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 220,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 58,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $83.06 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $69.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

