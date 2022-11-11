Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 6.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

