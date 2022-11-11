Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth about $23,064,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 224.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 176,405 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Brinker International by 133.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 246,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 140,733 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2022, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,650 restaurants comprising 1,596 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

