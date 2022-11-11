Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Shares Acquired by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 44.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 184,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 474.0% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,435,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 407.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,057,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 848,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. 55.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84.

AUY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

