11,571 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 681.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $312,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $7.74 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

