19,983 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV bought a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,910 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 3.5 %

BWA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

