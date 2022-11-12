29,085 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

NSA stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 234.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Cramer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $378,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,078,897.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.