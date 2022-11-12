3,936 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 19.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 37,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 13.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.5% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.63.

Waters Stock Performance

About Waters

Shares of WAT opened at $331.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.98 and its 200 day moving average is $314.65. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $375.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

