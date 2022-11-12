84,996 Shares in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 84,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Byrna Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at $1,216,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the first quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 26.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Wager bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 590,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,566.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wager acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,708 shares of company stock worth $199,159 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $161.89 million, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.35. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $17.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Dawson James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Byrna Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

