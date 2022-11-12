Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.83. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99.

ABMD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

In related news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

