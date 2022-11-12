Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,781.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,999,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,687,000 after buying an additional 5,680,728 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4,062.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 463,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,712,000 after buying an additional 475,363 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,997,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,975,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,034,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,148,660,000 after buying an additional 190,057 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.58 and a 1-year high of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The company had revenue of $264.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.37.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.