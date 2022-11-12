Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TKNO. Cowen lowered their target price on Alpha Teknova from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their price objective on Alpha Teknova from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

Shares of TKNO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

Insider Activity at Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 86.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Teknova will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Gunstream purchased 18,000 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha Teknova news, CEO Stephen Gunstream acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $92,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Matthew Mackowski acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 100.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 329,213 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alpha Teknova by 27.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,333,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 289,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Teknova by 85.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

